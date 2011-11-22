TAIPEI, Nov 22 Taiwan stocks closed down 0.61 percent on Tuesday, weighed down by smartphone maker HTC Corp, which tumbled 5.81 percent after a U.S. commission said Apple Inc did not violate patents owned by its subsidiary S3 Graphics Co.

Taiwan tightened rules on short-selling to prop up the stock market ahead of a presidential poll, but some fund managers said on Tuesday that the move would achieve little as foreign investors remain bearish.

The main TAIEX index ended down 42.61 points at 7,000.03, after opening up 0.31 percent.

Financial shares slipped 0.15 percent. Taiwanese and Chinese banking regulators are meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to build closer ties.

The electronics sub-index shed 1.22 percent, however LCD maker Chimei Innolux Corp edged up 2.76 percent on a report that it is a major target of foreign private equity funds. Rival AU Optronics Corp was also up 2.62 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was weakened by 0.16 percent to T$30.290.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$42.27 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)