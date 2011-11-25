TAIPEI, Nov 25 Taiwan stocks opened 0.61
percent higher on Friday, led by iron and steel makers,
though smartphone maker HTC fell by the 7 percent
maximum allowed for a second session after cutting its revenue
forecasts.
The main TAIEX index stood 1.1 percent higher at
6,942.29 minutes into trading. HTC fell 7 percent to T$489.50
. China Steel jumped 5 percent after
cutting its prices in a bid to stimulate demand.
The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.048 to trade at
T$30.490.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total selling to T$61 billion this month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing)