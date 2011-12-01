TAIPEI, Dec 1 Taiwan stocks ended 3.98 percent higher on Thursday, joining a global rally after concerted action to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks and a move by China towards an easing policy, with banks the biggest gainers. Taiwan's government also said it would step in with measures to help the economy, including unspecified plans to stabilise financial markets. The main TAIEX index rose 274.57 points to 7,178.69. The financials sub-index rose 6.4 percent. Department stores and opto-electronics were also among the biggest gainers. No sectors declined, though iron and steel was the weakest gainer, up 0.69 percent. The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.231 at T$30.114. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, capping their total selling at T$61.7 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)