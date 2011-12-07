TAIPEI, Dec 7 Taiwan stocks ended up 1.1 percent on Wednesday, though smartphone maker HTC tumbled 6.55 percent after reporting a 30 percent monthly fall in November sales. The main TAIEX index rose 76.72 points to 7,033.00, after opening up 0.69 percent, with plastics counters being the biggest gainers, up 3.66 percent. HTC said on Wednesday it has no plans for now to change its fourth-quarter sales guidance, amid analyst concerns that its sales decline may not moderate from the November drop. Its shares dipped as much as 6.88 percent during the session. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.18 percent to trade at T$30.172. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$26.5 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)