TAIPEI, Dec 9 Taiwan stocks fell 1.31 percent on Friday, joining regional peers, with the world's No.2 contract chipmaker UMC slipping 1.56 percent after it reported a 22.8 percent decline in November sales. The main TAIEX index fell 91.43 points to 6,891.47, after closing down 0.71 percent the previous session. By 0104 GMT, the index has shed over 2 percent. LCD makers and banks were among the worst performers, down 3.76 percent and 2.79 percent respectively. Quanta Computer Inc tumbled 3.89 percent after it said sales dropped 3.2 percent last month. The Taiwan dollar was down 0.2 percent to trade at T$30.239. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, offloading T$1.523 billion. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)