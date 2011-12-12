TAIPEI, Dec 12 Taiwan stocks rose 1.19 percent on Monday, joining regional bourses in ost eurozone deal gains, with Hon Hai Precision, TSMC and other heavyweights higher after announcing their November sales results. The main TAIEX index opened up 82.32 points at 6,975.62, recovering from a 1.28 percent slide in the previous session. Hon Hai, a major supplier of Apple, jumped 3.14 percent and contract chip maker TSMC gained 1.35 percent, boosting electronics shares by 1.46 percent. For sales results of the two companies, please double click on and. The Taiwan dollar was down slightly to trade at T$30.28. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, but remain net buyers of T$27.4 billion so far this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)