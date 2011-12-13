TAIPEI, Dec 13 Taiwan stocks opened down 0.95 percent on Tuesday, joining regional bourses in declines as eurozone worries resurfaced, but smartphone maker HTC rose over 1 percent. The main TAIEX index opened down 65.96 points at 6,883.08, giving up the 0.81 percent gain in prior session. HTC shares rose 1.2 percent. The world's No.4 smartphone maker will start legal action against Citi's Taiwan unit alleging it published false information that led to a fall in HTC's share price, a Taiwan prosecutor said on Tuesday. The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.069 to trade at T$30.299. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their net buying to T$30.16 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)