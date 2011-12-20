TAIPEI, Dec 20 Taiwan stocks closed 0.44 percent higher on Tuesday, with smartphone maker HTC Corp rising by the maximum allowed in a session day after it claimed a win in a U.S. patent case brought by arch rival Apple Inc and announced a share buyback plan. The main TAIEX index was up 29.31 points to 6,662.64, after opening up 0.32 percent. Electronics shares climbed 0.93 percent, however banking shares lost 0.78 percent. HTC rose 6.97 percent to T$476. But Yuanta Securities analyst Bonnie Chang said the bounce could be short-lived, because although the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that HTC only infringed one Apple patent, it imposed a ban on sales of HTC products with that technology. That may stop phone operators from pulling in inventory of HTC phones in the first quarter until the company releases new models with a different technology, according to Chang. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.12 percent to trade at T$30.363. Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, capping their total buying at T$19.1 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)