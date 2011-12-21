TAIPEI, Dec 21 Taiwan stocks opened up 3.2
percent on Wednesday, boosted by a government decision to
authorise a state fund to support the market,
and by a strong performance in U.S. markets.
The main TAIEX index opened up 216 points at
6,878.63.
Smartphone maker HTC Corp jumped 5 percent, rising
for a second day after a ruling in a patent case in the U.S.
that it said was a victory.
The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.078 at T$30.275.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, capping total
buying at T$16.9 billion this month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)