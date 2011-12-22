TAIPEI, Dec 22 Taiwan stocks opened flat percent on Thursday, though Nanya Technology Corp jumped 4.11 percent after a report that it was in talks with Japan's Elpida on a possible tie-up. Nanya's chairman denied the report. By 0103 GMT, the main TAIEX index has slipped to negative territory and was down 0.16 percent at 6,955.45 points, after closing up 4.56 percent in the previous session. Banking shares rose 1.37 percent. Electronics shares fell 0.42 percent. HTC Corp however climbed 1.96 percent, up for a third session. It said on Wednesday it has begun testing new phone models that work around technology cited in a patent lawsuit won by arch-rival Apple Inc. The Taiwan dollar was down 0.11 percent to trade at T$30.319. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$18.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)