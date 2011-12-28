TAIPEI, Dec 28 Taiwan stocks opened flat on Wednesday, but Taishin Financial rose after bigger rival Cathay Financial said it has bought a stake in Taishin from private equity fund Newbridge Capital. At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index was up 1.07 points at 7,086.10, versus a 0.11 percent loss in the prior session. Taishin climbed 0.48 percent, while Cathay slipped 0.15 percent. Banking shares dipped 0.42 percent. The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at T$30.319. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$26.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)