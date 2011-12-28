TAIPEI, Dec 28 Taiwan stocks opened flat
on Wednesday, but Taishin Financial rose after bigger
rival Cathay Financial said it has bought a stake in
Taishin from private equity fund Newbridge Capital.
At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index was up
1.07 points at 7,086.10, versus a 0.11 percent loss in the prior
session.
Taishin climbed 0.48 percent, while Cathay slipped 0.15
percent. Banking shares dipped 0.42 percent.
The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at
T$30.319.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their
total buying to T$26.9 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung)