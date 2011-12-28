TAIPEI, Dec 28 Taiwan stocks fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday, but Evergreen Marine led shipping shares higher on news that it will strengthen cooperation with an international shipping alliance to boost business in Asia-Europe trade routes. The benchmark TAIEX index ended down 28.36 points at 7,056.67, weighed by plastics, which fell 1.8 percent. The shipping sub-index rose 1.27 percent, with Evergreen up 3.67 percent. Taishin Financial was up 0.48 percent. Bigger rival Cathay Financial said it has bought a stake in Taishin from private equity fund Newbridge Capital. The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.306. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$26.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)