TAIPEI, Dec 28 Taiwan stocks fell 0.4
percent on Wednesday, but Evergreen Marine led
shipping shares higher on news that it will strengthen
cooperation with an international shipping alliance to boost
business in Asia-Europe trade routes.
The benchmark TAIEX index ended down 28.36 points at
7,056.67, weighed by plastics, which fell 1.8 percent.
The shipping sub-index rose 1.27 percent, with
Evergreen up 3.67 percent.
Taishin Financial was up 0.48 percent. Bigger
rival Cathay Financial said it has bought a stake in
Taishin from private equity fund Newbridge Capital.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.306.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their
total buying to T$26.9 billion this month.
