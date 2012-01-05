TAIPEI, Jan 5 Taiwan stocks rose 0.23
percent on Thursday, with Nokia supplier Compal
Communications higher on a media report the contract
manufacturer could return to profit this year.
The main TAIEX index rose 16.38 points to 7,099.35
at the opening bell, extending the 0.42 percent gain in the
prior session.
Compal Communications soared 5.1 percent, while electronics
shares were up 0.4 percent.
The top two gainers were glass and shipping,
both up 0.73 percent.
The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at
T$30.298.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, capping
their total buying at T$2.8 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)