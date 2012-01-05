TAIPEI, Jan 5 Taiwan stocks rose 0.23 percent on Thursday, with Nokia supplier Compal Communications higher on a media report the contract manufacturer could return to profit this year. The main TAIEX index rose 16.38 points to 7,099.35 at the opening bell, extending the 0.42 percent gain in the prior session. Compal Communications soared 5.1 percent, while electronics shares were up 0.4 percent. The top two gainers were glass and shipping, both up 0.73 percent. The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at T$30.298. Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, capping their total buying at T$2.8 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)