TAIPEI, Jan 5 Taiwan stocks rose 0.68
percent in their third straight winning session on Thursday,
with Nokia supplier Compal Communications
limit up on a media report the contract manufacturer could
return to profit this year.
The main TAIEX index ended up 47.89 points at
7,130.86, extending the 0.42 percent and 1.46 percent rises in
the two prior sessions.
Compal Communications was up by the 7 percent maximum
allowed in a session, while electronics shares gained
0.64 percent.
The market's top two gainers were shipping and
computer and peripherals, both up over 2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at
T$30.269.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, capping
their total buying at T$2.8 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)