TAIPEI, Jan 6 Taiwan stocks opened flat on
Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the presidential
vote, with Apple supplier TPK Holdings up on
solid growth of its December sales.
The main TAIEX index opened down 1.33 points at
7,129.53, and then quickly slipped into negative territory. It
ended up 0.68 percent in prior session.
Touch panel maker TPK jumped 1.8 percent, beating the
electronics sub-index's 0.22 percent slide. TPK reported
record sales of T$17.759 billion in December on a consolidated
basis, marking its fourth straight monthly record, a local
newspaper reported.
Financial shares declined 0.49 percent.
The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at
T$30.28.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total buying down to T$2.6 billion this month.
