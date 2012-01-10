TAIPEI, Jan 10 Taiwan stocks rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, with contract chip maker UMC and contract PC maker Quanta mixed after their December sales results. At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index was up 35.82 points at 7,128.86, compared with a 0.39 percent fall in the prior session. United Microelectronics Corp, the world's No.2 contract chip maker and a market heavweight, added 0.78 percent. Quanta, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, was flat. For a table of Taiwan's December corporate results, double click The Taiwan dollar rose by T$0.082 to trade at T$30.123. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$298 million this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)