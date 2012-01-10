TAIPEI, Jan 10 Taiwan stocks rose 0.5
percent on Tuesday, with contract chip maker UMC and
contract PC maker Quanta mixed after their December
sales results.
At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index was up
35.82 points at 7,128.86, compared with a 0.39 percent fall in
the prior session.
United Microelectronics Corp, the world's No.2 contract chip
maker and a market heavweight, added 0.78 percent. Quanta, the
world's top contract laptop PC maker, was flat.
For a table of Taiwan's December corporate results, double
click
The Taiwan dollar rose by T$0.082 to trade at
T$30.123.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their
total selling to T$298 million this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)