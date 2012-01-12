TAIPEI, Jan 12 Taiwan stocks turned lower in cautious trading on Thursday as investors remained sidelined amid a tight race for the presidential elections on Saturday. The main TAIEX index opened up 14.17 points at 7,202.38, after ending up 0.13 percent in prior session, but quickly fell into negative territory. Leading gains were heavyweights such as smartphone maker HTC Corp and contract chipmaker Taiwan semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, up 0.33 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at T$30.05. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$11.85 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)