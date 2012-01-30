TAIPEI, Jan 30 Taiwan stocks rose 2.06
percent on Monday, led by heavyweights such as smartphone maker
HTC, as investors were encouraged by good performances
on Wall Street and European markets during the long lunar new
year holidays.
The main TAIEX index opened up 149.03 points at
7,382.72 on the first trading day after the holidays. It ended
up 0.17 percent to a two-month closing high on Jan. 18, its last
trading day.
HTC rose 2.35 percent, lifting electronics shares by
2.84 percent. Financial stocks also gained 1.93 percent.
DRAM maker Nanya Technology jumped by 6.6 percent,
the maximum allowed in a day.
Japan's Elpida Memory Inc aims to reach a deal as
early as next month for a capital infusion from Micron
Technology in a deal that could also include Nanya,
Japan's Nikkei business daily said last week.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.223 to trade at
T$29.767.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Jan. 18, the last
session before the holidays, bringing their total buying to
T$27.9 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung)