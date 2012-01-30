TAIPEI, Jan 30 Taiwan stocks rose 2.06 percent on Monday, led by heavyweights such as smartphone maker HTC, as investors were encouraged by good performances on Wall Street and European markets during the long lunar new year holidays. The main TAIEX index opened up 149.03 points at 7,382.72 on the first trading day after the holidays. It ended up 0.17 percent to a two-month closing high on Jan. 18, its last trading day. HTC rose 2.35 percent, lifting electronics shares by 2.84 percent. Financial stocks also gained 1.93 percent. DRAM maker Nanya Technology jumped by 6.6 percent, the maximum allowed in a day. Japan's Elpida Memory Inc aims to reach a deal as early as next month for a capital infusion from Micron Technology in a deal that could also include Nanya, Japan's Nikkei business daily said last week. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.223 to trade at T$29.767. Foreign investors were net buyers on Jan. 18, the last session before the holidays, bringing their total buying to T$27.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)