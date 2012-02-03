TAIPEI, Feb 3 Taiwan stocks opened flat on Friday as investors turned cautious amid global uncertainties after four consecutive sessions of rises, with losses in car makers offsetting gains in transport counters. Taiwan's stock market will open Saturday Feb 4 to makeup for a holiday during the Lunar new year last week. The main TAIEX index rose 6.22 points to 7,658.68, after ending up 1.37 percent at a five-month closing high. Financial shares advanced 0.26 percent on optimism on closer Taiwan-China economic ties. Electronics shares were flat, with AU Optronics up 0.88 percent. The world's No.4 LCD maker said on Thursday it would form a strategic alliance with Japan's Idemitsu Kosan to develop next-generation flat screen technology. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.12 percent to trade at T$29.515. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday and have picked up T$6.714 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)