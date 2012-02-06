TAIPEI, Feb 6 Taiwan stocks ended down 0.69 percent, snapping a six-session rising streak, with banking shares dipping 2.16 percent as investors took profit from last week's 14 percent gain in the sector. The main TAIEX index dropped 53.26 points, to 7,687.98, after opening up 0.14 percent. Electronics shares were down 0.68 percent, with HTC down 5.16 percent ahead of its investor conference due at 0800 GMT. Tourism plays were the best performers and gained 1.27 percent, stimulated by government talks over allowing more individual tourists from China to visit Taiwan starting in March. The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.034 to trade at T$29.559. Foreign investors were net sellers on Saturday, when the market was open for an extra session, but have bought some T$5.74 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)