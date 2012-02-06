TAIPEI, Feb 6 Taiwan stocks ended down
0.69 percent, snapping a six-session rising streak, with banking
shares dipping 2.16 percent as investors took profit
from last week's 14 percent gain in the sector.
The main TAIEX index dropped 53.26 points, to
7,687.98, after opening up 0.14 percent.
Electronics shares were down 0.68 percent, with HTC
down 5.16 percent ahead of its investor conference due
at 0800 GMT.
Tourism plays were the best performers and gained
1.27 percent, stimulated by government talks over allowing more
individual tourists from China to visit Taiwan starting in
March.
The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.034 to trade at
T$29.559.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Saturday, when the
market was open for an extra session, but have bought some
T$5.74 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)