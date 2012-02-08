TAIPEI, Feb 8 Taiwan stocks rose 0.76 percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in gains, with HTC rebounding from the previous day's losses, helped by its announcement of a share buyback of T$300 million ($10 million). The main TAIEX index opened up 58.94 points at 7,766.38, compared with a 0.25 percent gain in previous session. HTC opened up 2.53 percent and quickly rose further to 3.9 percent. It was 7 percent limit down on Tuesday after forecasting much lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue. It said later on Tuesday that it would buy back shares. The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at T$29.50. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$15.7 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)