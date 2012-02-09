UPDATE 2-China's monthly vehicle sales post first back-to-back drop since 2015
* Tax cut rollback hits GM, VW, Ford (Adds comment from CAAM spokesman, other details)
TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks opened flat on Thursday, but AU Optronics dropped after the LCD maker posted a worse-than-expected quarterly loss. The main TAIEX index was down 6.55 points at 7,863.36 at the opening bell, after hitting a six-month closing high in the prior session. AU was down 3 percent, pulling the optoelectronics sub-index down by 0.9 percent. Electronics shares fell 0.2 percent. UMC, the world's No.2 contract chip maker, slipped 1 percent. The company posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations. The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.039 to trade at T$29.569. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$27.1 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)
* Tax cut rollback hits GM, VW, Ford (Adds comment from CAAM spokesman, other details)
LONDON, June 12 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said Britain could still walk away from negotiations with the European Union with no deal, and it was important to keep that option as talks over the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc begin.