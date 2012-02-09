TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks opened flat on Thursday, but AU Optronics dropped after the LCD maker posted a worse-than-expected quarterly loss. The main TAIEX index was down 6.55 points at 7,863.36 at the opening bell, after hitting a six-month closing high in the prior session. AU was down 3 percent, pulling the optoelectronics sub-index down by 0.9 percent. Electronics shares fell 0.2 percent. UMC, the world's No.2 contract chip maker, slipped 1 percent. The company posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations. The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.039 to trade at T$29.569. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$27.1 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)