TAIPEI, Feb 10 Taiwan stocks rose 0.15 percent on Friday, beating regional bourses, but Apple supplier Largan Precision shed 6.7 percent after a media report of a poor quarterly result. At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index added 11.83 points to 7,922.61. It rose to a six-month closing high for a second session on Thursdsay. Largan, a lens supplier for Apple and HTC, had a quarterly gross margin of less than 40 percent for the first time and does not expect business to pick up until the second quarter, the Economic Daily reported. UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, was up 0.33 percent. Its January sales fell 15.5 percent from a year earlier. For a table on Taiwan corporate results in January, double click on The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.053 to trade at T$29.442. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$31.6 billion this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung)