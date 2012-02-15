TAIPEI, Feb 15 Taiwan stocks rose 0.36 percent on Wednesday, with DRAM maker Nanya Tech rising by the maximum allowed after bigger rival Elpida flagged doubts over its ability to continue as a going concern. The main TAIEX index was up 35.33 points at 7,919.41 at the opening bell. Nanya Tech rose by 7 percent, the maximum allowed in a session, and Powerchip added 3.97 percent, boosting electronic shares 0.72 percent higher. But Elpida's local joint venture, Rexchip, was down 2.16 percent on the secondary market. The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at T$29.582. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$26.3 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)