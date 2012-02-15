TAIPEI, Feb 15 Taiwan stocks rose 0.36
percent on Wednesday, with DRAM maker Nanya Tech
rising by the maximum allowed after bigger rival Elpida
flagged doubts over its ability to continue as a going concern.
The main TAIEX index was up 35.33 points at 7,919.41
at the opening bell.
Nanya Tech rose by 7 percent, the maximum allowed in a
session, and Powerchip added 3.97 percent, boosting
electronic shares 0.72 percent higher.
But Elpida's local joint venture, Rexchip, was
down 2.16 percent on the secondary market.
The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at
T$29.582.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their
total buying to T$26.3 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)