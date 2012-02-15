TAIPEI, Feb 15 Taiwan stocks rose 1.54
percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in gains on
optimism over the global economy, with panel makers in the lead
and chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp limit-up after
concerns over the future of one of its main rivals.
The main TAIEX index ended up 121.16 points at
8,005.24.
The optoelectronics sector was the top gainer, up
3.3 percent and led by panel maker AU Optronics Corp,
which gained 4 percent.
Chipmaker Nanya Tech rose 6.8 percent, the maximum allowed
in a session, after Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc
flagged doubts over its ability to continue as a going
concern.. Fellow DRAM chipmaker Powerchip
Technology Corp was also limit-up.
The semiconductor index was up 1.66 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.063 to trade at
T$29.532.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their
total buying to T$26.3 billion this month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)