TAIPEI, Feb 16 Taiwan stocks fell 0.27 percent on Thursday, joining regional bourses in declines, though Acer edged up after it gave a cautiously upbeat outlook following a worse-than-expected fourth quarter net profit. The main TAIEX index opened down 21.49 points at 7,983.75, reversing from a 1.54 percent rise to an over six- month closing high in the previous session. The two worst performers were financials and automobiles, shedding 0.85 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Acer, the world's No. 4 PC vendor, inched up 0.23 percent, while electronics shares slipped 0.22 percent. The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.034 to trade at T$29.569. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$36.24 billion this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung)