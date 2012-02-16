TAIPEI, Feb 16 Taiwan stocks fell 0.27
percent on Thursday, joining regional bourses in declines,
though Acer edged up after it gave a cautiously upbeat
outlook following a worse-than-expected fourth quarter net
profit.
The main TAIEX index opened down 21.49 points at
7,983.75, reversing from a 1.54 percent rise to an over six-
month closing high in the previous session.
The two worst performers were financials and
automobiles, shedding 0.85 percent and 1.2 percent,
respectively.
Acer, the world's No. 4 PC vendor, inched up 0.23 percent,
while electronics shares slipped 0.22 percent.
The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.034 to trade at
T$29.569.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total buying to T$36.24 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)