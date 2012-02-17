TAIPEI, Feb 17 Taiwan stocks rose 0.31 percent on Friday, joining regional bourses in gains sparked by firm U.S. economic data and hopes that a deal over Greece's woes is close, with Ta Chong Bank limit up after a Reuters report that Carlyle Group has begun a process to sell its stake. Also helping the market was a comment from the regulator late on Thursday that it would seek to maintain market stability, after talk in the government over the possible re-imposition of a capital gains tax on stock trading had worried some investors. The main TAIEX index ended up 24.66 points at 7,894.36. Paper and pulp sector and oil and gas topped gainers, while department stores were the biggest losers. Electronics gained 0.24 percent, banks were flat. The Taiwan dollar strengthened by T$0.078 to trade at T$29.557. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$34.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)