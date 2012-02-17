TAIPEI, Feb 17 Taiwan stocks rose 0.31
percent on Friday, joining regional bourses in gains sparked by
firm U.S. economic data and hopes that a deal over Greece's woes
is close, with Ta Chong Bank limit up after a Reuters
report that Carlyle Group has begun a process to sell its stake.
Also helping the market was a comment from the regulator
late on Thursday that it would seek to maintain market
stability, after talk in the government over the possible
re-imposition of a capital gains tax on stock trading had
worried some investors.
The main TAIEX index ended up 24.66 points at
7,894.36. Paper and pulp sector and oil and gas
topped gainers, while department stores were the biggest
losers. Electronics gained 0.24 percent, banks
were flat.
The Taiwan dollar strengthened by T$0.078 to trade
at T$29.557.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total buying to T$34.9 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung)