TAIPEI, Feb 22 Taiwan stocks opened down 0.17 percent on Wednesday, dragged by LCD makers, with Chimei Innolux Corp tumbling 5.6 percent after a report that it has about T$50-60 billion ($1.69-2.03 billion) in debt in China, raising concern over its repayment ability in Taiwan. The main TAIEX index started down 13.12 points at 7,908.38, after closing down 0.42 percent. The optoelectronics sub-index shed 0.67 percent, while electronics shares were down 0.15 percent. Touch panel TPK Holding Co Ltd lost 3.05 percent after reports that it would post a worse-than-forecast net profit for the fourth quarter. Financial shares edged down 0.28 percent. The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.020 to trade at T$29.588. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$43.31 billion this month. ($1 = 29.5450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)