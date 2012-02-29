TAIPEI, Feb 29 Taiwan stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, joining regional stocks in gains after favourable U.S. data, with HTC Corp jumping after it announced a new line up of phones aimed at countering a slide in sales. The main TAIEX index opened 86.8 points higher at 8,046.14. The market had been closed Feb 27 and 28 for public holidays. It will open on Saturday March 3 for a session in lieu of the holidays. HTC was up 3.3 percent. For a full story see . Computer maker Asustek was limit up 7 percent. The company said on Feb 24 it sees a decline in shipments in the first quarter but a pick up for notebooks and tablets for the full year, after reporting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit. But Rexchip, a chip making joint venture with Japan's Elpida tumbled almost 40 percent on Taiwan's secondary market after Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.042 to trade at T$29.540. Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their total buying to T$44.7 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)