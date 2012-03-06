TAIPEI, March 6 Taiwan stocks rose 0.03
percent on Tuesday, but restaurant chain store operator thanks
for your helpon its debut amid investor optimism over its
prospects.
The main TAIEX index opened up 2.11 points at
8,006.85, after dropping 1.35 percent on Monday.
Wang Group jumped to T$495, up 49.59 percent from its IPO
price, lifting the tourism sub-index 0.47 percent.
Tech and banking, the two most
heavily-weighted sectors, were up 0.27 percent and 0.44 percent,
respectively.
The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.509.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their
total selling to T$374 million this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)