TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan stocks rose 0.35 percent on Friday, joining global bourses in gains, but UMC opened lower after the contract chip maker reported a fall in February sales. The main TAIEX index was up 28.03 points at 8,012.59 at the opening bell, extending gains of about 1 percent in the prior session. UMC, the world's No.2 contract chip maker, fell 1.7 percent, while Quanta Computer, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, was down 0.85 percent after its February sales rose year-on-year but fell from the previous month. The electronics sub-index gained 0.35 percent. The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at T$29.569. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$3.52 billion this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung)