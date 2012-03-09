TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan stocks rose 0.39
percent on Friday, joining global bourses in gains, with
investors snapping up LCD makers such as AU Optronics
after local media reports the government would ease the limits
on stakes by Chinese investors.
The main TAIEX index ended 31.45 points higher at
8,016.01, finishing this week with a 1.2 percent slide.
Four of the six most actively traded issues by volume were
flat panel companies, including AU, the world's No.4 flat panel
maker, and bigger rival Chi Mei Innolux <3481. TW>. They both
climbed over 2 percent.
The electronics sub-index rose 0.82 percent.
Taiwan's cabinet will convene as early as next Monday to
ease the investments limits by Chinese in five key industries,
including LCD panels and DRAMs.
Under the new rule, mainland investors would not be allowed
to hold over a 50 percent stake and would not have controlling
rights, the Commercial Times reported.
Contract chip maker UMC erased earlier losses to
end flat. It reported a fall in February sales.
The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at
T$29.469.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing
their total selling to T$3.52 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)