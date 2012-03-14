TAIPEI, March 14 Taiwan stocks opened 1.26
percent higher on Wednesday, lifted by computer makers
and TPK Holding, after a media report that the touch
panel maker's market share in China had already reached 40-50
percent.
AU Optronics opened down 0.63 percent after a U.S.
jury found it guilty of criminal price-fixing.
The main TAIEX index rose 101.45 points to 8,132.96,
after ending up 1.31 percent in the previous session.
Electronics shares were up 1.51 percent, with TPK
and smartphone maker HTC jumping 5 percent and 2.4
percent respectively.
Compal gained 2.31 percent after a media report
that it now sees a 10 percent decline in first quarter
shipments, better than a previous forecast of 10-15 percent.
Financial shares advanced 1.41 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.021 to trade at
T$29.507.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)