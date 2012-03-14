TAIPEI, March 14 Taiwan stocks ended 1.17 percent higher on Wednesday, lifted by defensive plays such as glass and ceramics and car makers, though LCD maker AU Optronics fell 3.15 percent after a U.S. jury found it guilty of criminal price-fixing. The main TAIEX index rose 93.75 points to 8,125.26, after opening up 1.26 percent. Electronics shares were up 1.43 percent, while financial shares were flat. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.020 to trade at T$29.508. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)