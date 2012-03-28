TAIPEI, March 28 Taiwan stocks opened up 0.56
percent on Wednesday, with Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd surging by the maximum 6.9
percent allowed after a deal with Sharp Corp that will
make it the largest shareholder in the Japanese electronics
company.
AU Optronics Corp and Chimei Innolux Corp
rose 2.12 percent and 5.1 percent respectively after
the two LCD makers announced they would sell new shares in
private placements.
The main TAIEX index was up 49.82 points at 8,079.28
at 0106 GMT.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.03 to trade at
T$29.554.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their
total buying to T$28.8 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)