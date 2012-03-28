TAIPEI, March 28 Taiwan stocks opened up 0.56 percent on Wednesday, with Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd surging by the maximum 6.9 percent allowed after a deal with Sharp Corp that will make it the largest shareholder in the Japanese electronics company. AU Optronics Corp and Chimei Innolux Corp rose 2.12 percent and 5.1 percent respectively after the two LCD makers announced they would sell new shares in private placements. The main TAIEX index was up 49.82 points at 8,079.28 at 0106 GMT. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.03 to trade at T$29.554. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$28.8 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)