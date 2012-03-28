TAIPEI, March 28 Taiwan stocks rose 0.11 percent
on Wednesday, with Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision
Industry gaining 4.6 percent after a deal with Sharp
Corp that will make it the largest shareholder in the
Japanese electronics company.
Chimei Innolux Corp was 7-percent limit up and
smaller rival AU Optronics rose 0.35 percent. The two
LCD makers announced they would sell new shares in private
placements.
The main TAIEX index ended 8.61 points higher at
8,038.07. Electronics shares jumped 0.51 percent, but
banking stocks slipped 0.59 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at
T$29.550.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)