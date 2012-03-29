TAIPEI, March 29 Taiwan stocks ended 2.06
percent lower on Thursday, the biggest single-day percentage
fall in over three months, tumbling after a government tax
reform panel decided to discuss later this year the idea of a
tax on profits from stock investment.
The main TAIEX index fell 165.41 points to 7,872.66,
after opening down 0.5 percent. It was the biggest single-day
percentage loss since Dec. 19.
LCD makers were the biggest losers, tumbling 4.92
percent. Electronics shares were off 2.14 percent.
Hon Hai however gained 2.65 percent, the second
consecutive session of rises after sealing a deal with Sharp
Corp that will make it the largest shareholder in the
Japanese electronics company.
Financial shares shed 2.69 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.009 to trade at
T$29.561.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total buying to T$31.85 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)