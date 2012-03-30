TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan stocks fell 0.51 percent
on Friday, pressured anew by government discussion of a possible
tax on stock profits, while Hon Hai Precision Industry
fell after an agreement with client Apple Inc to
improve working conditions at its plants.
A local newspaper also reported "market talk" that Apple may
invest in a plan by Hon Hai to raise over T$100 billion. Hon Hai
shares stood down 2.59 percent in early trading.
The main TAIEX index fell 40.44 points to 7,832.22
at the opening, after posting the biggest single-day percentage
fall in over three months on Thursday.
Quanta jumped 4.7 percent, after the contract PC
maker posted a 26 percent rise in profit last year, above
forecasts.
Banking shares slipped 0.24 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.043 to trade at
T$29.539.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing
their total selling to T$33.9 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)