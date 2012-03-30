TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan stocks fell 0.51 percent on Friday, pressured anew by government discussion of a possible tax on stock profits, while Hon Hai Precision Industry fell after an agreement with client Apple Inc to improve working conditions at its plants. A local newspaper also reported "market talk" that Apple may invest in a plan by Hon Hai to raise over T$100 billion. Hon Hai shares stood down 2.59 percent in early trading. The main TAIEX index fell 40.44 points to 7,832.22 at the opening, after posting the biggest single-day percentage fall in over three months on Thursday. Quanta jumped 4.7 percent, after the contract PC maker posted a 26 percent rise in profit last year, above forecasts. Banking shares slipped 0.24 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.043 to trade at T$29.539. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$33.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)