TAIPEI, April 2 Taiwan stocks fell 0.34 percent on Monday, led by heavyweights such as TSMC after the government allowed state-run oil firm CPC Corp to raise oil prices by an average 10.7 percent, a move that could raise inflation and hurt economic growth. The main TAIEX index opened 27.12 points lower at 7,905.88, with electronics and financials both down more than 0.5 percent. The market closed up 0.77 percent on Friday and gained 12.2 percent in the first quarter. TSMC slipped by 0.59 percent. Chimei Innolux, the world's No.3 flat panel maker, opened lower but quickly turned flat. The company reported a T$64.44 billion ($2.18 billion) loss for 2011, worse than forecasts, hurt by falling prices amid slowing demand. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.011 to trade at T$29.519. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total buying to T$32.32 billion this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung)