TAIPEI, April 6 Taiwan stocks rose 0.37 percent
on Friday, recovering some ground from recent losses, with China
Development Financial surging 5.27 percent after it
announced plans to buy a controlling stake in brokerage KGI
.
The main TAIEX index opened up 28.08 points at
7,667.90, boosted by electronics and financials,
both of which rose 0.48 percent.
KGI, Taiwan's second-biggest brokerage, was 7-percent limit
up.
The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to trade at
T$29.51.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total buying to T$1.26 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung)