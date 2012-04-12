TAIPEI, April 12 Taiwan stocks rose 0.17 percent in cautious trading on Thursday as investors waited for the finance ministry to lay out details of a capital gains tax on stock investments later in the day. The main TAIEX index opened up 12.79 points at 7,669.46, after gaining 0.21 percent in the previous session. Among the most actively traded, smartphone maker HTC Corp added 1.15 percent, while Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd inched 0.44 percent lower. The Taiwan dollar strengthened slightly to trade at T$29.519. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)