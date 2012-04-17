TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks closed 1.86
percent lower on Tuesday, the worst performer in Asia, with HTC
Corp losing 6.2 percent on concerns over its recovery
following its replacement of its CFO and amid increased
competition.
The main TAIEX index fell 143.99 points to 7,585.87,
after opening flat.
Car makers were the biggest laggards, down 5.37
percent, with flat panel makers down 3.72 percent.
Electronics shares lost 2.35 percent, while banking
shares slipped 1.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.050 to trade at
T$29.514.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their
total selling to T$34.75 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)