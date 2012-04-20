TAIPEI, April 20 Taiwan stocks ended 1.52 percent lower on Friday, at a two and a half month closing low, dragged down by LCD makers and chip makers, down 2.65 percent and 2.33 percent respectively. The main TAIEX index fell 115.54 points to 7,507.15, after opening down 0.28 percent. Electronics shares shed 1.84 percent, with Hon Hai losing 2.37 percent. TPK Holding and Wintek were both limit-down. Gold Circuit Electronics, the world's No.2 notebook print-circuit board (PCB) maker, ended limit down 7 percent after a fire at a plant. Banking shares fell 1.31 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.030 to trade at T$29.502. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, picking up T$3.24 billion. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)