TAIPEI, April 27 Taiwan stocks ended 0.5 percent lower on Friday, reversing early gains and joining most major regional bourses as insecurity over the eurozone cut appetite for risk, though TSMC jumped after strong earnings and an upbeat outlook. The main TAIEX index fell 40.85 points to 7,480.5, after opening up 0.64 percent. Riskier sectors including electricals and flat panels led declines, while defensives including oil and gas and food rose. TSMC ended up 2.38 percent having earlier gained by the maximum 7 percent allowed in a day. On Thursday it had posted a forecast-beating net profit in the first quarter and said it will increase capital spending by up to some 16 percent this year. Acer Inc advanced 1.2 percent after giving an upbeat outlook for the second half. Apple supplier Largan, however, was limit down after it said revenue in the second quarter will fall by double digits over the first quarter. Hon Hai lost 4.5 percent. Its affiliate, Foxconn International, tumbled 11 percent in Hong Kong after a profit warning. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.168 to trade at T$29.244. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$38.46 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)