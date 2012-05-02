TAIPEI, May 2 Taiwan stocks rose 0.13 percent on
Wednesday, joining regional bourses higher, but Apple's
major supplier Hon Hai Precision plunged by the
maxmimu allowed for a second session after it posted
worse-than-expected quarterly earnings.
The main TAIEX index opened 10.04 points higher at
7,511.76, extending a 0.28 percent gain on Monday. The market
was closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
Hon Hai opened down the maximum allowed 7 percent, but
recovered slightly in early trading to a 5.5 percent loss. For a
full story on Hon Hai's earnings, see.
Market sentiment was buoyed after President Ma Ying-jeou
said the government will delay a hike in electricity prices to
June in three stages, bowing to pressure from legislators and
corporate executives over rising inflation concerns.
The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at
T$29.23.
Foreign investors were net sellers in April, marking their
such selling in five months.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)