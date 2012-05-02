TAIPEI, May 2 Taiwan stocks rose 0.13 percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses higher, but Apple's major supplier Hon Hai Precision plunged by the maxmimu allowed for a second session after it posted worse-than-expected quarterly earnings. The main TAIEX index opened 10.04 points higher at 7,511.76, extending a 0.28 percent gain on Monday. The market was closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Hon Hai opened down the maximum allowed 7 percent, but recovered slightly in early trading to a 5.5 percent loss. For a full story on Hon Hai's earnings, see. Market sentiment was buoyed after President Ma Ying-jeou said the government will delay a hike in electricity prices to June in three stages, bowing to pressure from legislators and corporate executives over rising inflation concerns. The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at T$29.23. Foreign investors were net sellers in April, marking their such selling in five months. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)