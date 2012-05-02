TAIPEI, May 2 Taiwan stocks rose 2.33 percent on Wednesday, getting a boost from gains in other regional bourses after strong U.S. factory activity data, and from a decision by Taiwan's government to water down planned electricity price hikes. It was the bourse's biggest single-day percentage gain in three months. PC maker Asustek rose by the maximum 7 percent allowed after its first-quarter profit beat forecasts, helping make computer stocks one of the top gainers. Opto-electronics stocks led gains, with panel maker Chimei Innolux up 6.2 percent after its first-quarter results. In contrast, Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision fell for a second session following worse-than-expected quarterly earnings. It ended down 3 percent after opening limit down. Its fall made the other electricals sub-index the worst performer of the day and the only sub-index to decline, down 1 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 175.09 points to 7,676.81. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.086 to trade at T$29.146, a near eight-month high. Foreign investors were net sellers in April, marking their first month of net sales since November. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)