TAIPEI, May 25 Taiwan stocks were flat after a slight decline at the open on Friday as caution remained over risky assets due the eurozone's troubles, while Ta Chong Bank tumbled after the collapse of a bid for it. The main TAIEX index opened down 0.12 percent and was last trading up 6 points at 7,130.99. Ta Chong Bank fell by the maximum allowed 6.8 percent after Yuanta Financial said it had pulled out of an up to $1.25 billion bid for the smaller bank, which is part owned by private equity firm Carlyle. Yuanta shares were down 0.39 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.026 to trade at T$29.619. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$95.31 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Editing by Jonathan Standing)