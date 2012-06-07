TAIPEI, June 7 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.34 percent on Thursday, paced by banks, along with other Asia bourses on signs that European policymakers are seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks. The main TAIEX index rose 24.16 points to 7,080.31, boosted by a 1 percent gain both in banks and paper . However, HTC tumbled by the maximum 7 percent allowed in a session. The smartphone maker cut its second-quarter revenue target, reflecting investor woes it will be difficult for HTC to win its fights with Apple and Samsung. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.065 to trade at T$29.870. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)