TAIPEI, June 25 Taiwan stocks ended down 0.77 percent on Monday, though chip designer Mstar Semiconductor surged by the maximum allowed in a session after rival Mediatek offered to buy it at a 20 percent premium. MStar was up 6.85 percent, while Mediatek gained 2.37 percent. The main TAIEX index ended down 55.67 points at 7,166.38, after opening flat. Plastics counters were the biggest drag, shedding 2.52 percent. Electronics shares and banking shares lost 0.58 percent and 0.78 percent respectively. The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.010 to trade at T$29.958. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$18.64 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)