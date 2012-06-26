TAIPEI, June 26 Taiwan stocks opened down 0.3 percent on Tuesday, joining a regional decline as investors remained wary over the euro zone crisis, with tourism couters among the biggest losers, down 0.73 percent. The main TAIEX index fell 21.16 points to 7,145.22, after ending down 0.77 percent in the previous session. Electronics shares fell 0.48 percent, with Chimei Innolux edging down 0.4 percent. The loss-making panel maker said it will raise T$6 billion ($200 million) in an offering of 600 million new shares. Financial shares were down 0.38 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.018 to trade at T$29.977. Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$26.52 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)